Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 155 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK opened at $85.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

