Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $744,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,580,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,806,000 after buying an additional 283,554 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,187,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,188,000 after buying an additional 420,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,621,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,817,000 after buying an additional 290,655 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,601,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,669,000 after buying an additional 45,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,589,000 after buying an additional 1,811,181 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $44.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

