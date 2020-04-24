Billeaud Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Billeaud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after buying an additional 2,089,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,455,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $1,159,267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $964,550,000 after purchasing an additional 344,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $258.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.85. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

