Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,267 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in VF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in VF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

In other news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VFC opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.