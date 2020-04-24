Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

