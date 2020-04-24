Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,560,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $22,640,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $867.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $682.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $793.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $940.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,393,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $841.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

