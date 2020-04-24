Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,192 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

