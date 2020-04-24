Buckhead Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.5% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.