Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 62 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $335.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $162.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.15. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

