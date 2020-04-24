iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,824,000 after purchasing an additional 157,878 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 459,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

