Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,327 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 409,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

