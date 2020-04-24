Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Reduced by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,137,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.