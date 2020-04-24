Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $786,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $27.34 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

