Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,955 Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000.

NYSEARCA:DOG opened at $53.65 on Friday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $71.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

