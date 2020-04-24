Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,073,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,768,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,773,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,285 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,155,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,463,000 after purchasing an additional 750,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,201,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,118 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.30 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.