Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,140,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,564,000 after purchasing an additional 238,400 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in United Technologies by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 66,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $132.06. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

