Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 19,961.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,802 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,584,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,348,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,215,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,176,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 158,362 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. Chewy Inc has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

