Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,423,646,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $255.86 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.70 and its 200 day moving average is $287.31. The company has a market capitalization of $258.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

