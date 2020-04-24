Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,750 shares during the quarter. Athersys accounts for approximately 1.0% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Athersys worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter worth about $4,218,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Athersys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 65,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 52,108 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Athersys by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. Athersys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

In other Athersys news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 44,929 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $107,829.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 137,894 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $525,376.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 561,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,823 shares of company stock worth $639,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATHX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Athersys in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

