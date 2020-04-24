Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $120.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

