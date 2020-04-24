Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.04. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39.

