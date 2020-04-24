Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STNG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. DNB Markets cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

