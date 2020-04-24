Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $101.20 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average of $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

