Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 521 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 521 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $705.63 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $579.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.03.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

