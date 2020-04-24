Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

In other news, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFS opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 15.39%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

