Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFN. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

NYSE:PFN opened at $7.72 on Friday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.