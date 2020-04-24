Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,652,000 after buying an additional 146,835 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,240,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,227,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after buying an additional 178,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $278.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

