Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 375 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42.0% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after purchasing an additional 598,648 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.7% in the first quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

