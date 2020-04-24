Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 406.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

