Brian S. Fetterolf Buys 8,500 Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $384.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

