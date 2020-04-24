Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $97.65 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $133.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $786,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,955 Shares of ProShares Short Dow30
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 13,955 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co.
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Chewy Inc
