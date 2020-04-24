Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 157.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,601 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,366 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.35.

NYSE:FDX opened at $120.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $198.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

