Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.40 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 460,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $83.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

