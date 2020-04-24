Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Primo Water worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Primo Water by 104.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRMW opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 105.57, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Veritas Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

