Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. ValuEngine raised Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Cfra reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.03.

NYSE DRI opened at $66.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,757,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,395,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,146,000 after purchasing an additional 715,244 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,922,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 701,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,421,000 after purchasing an additional 442,958 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

