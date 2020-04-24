Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Electric Power Company Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Electric Power in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEP. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.36. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,553,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,328,000 after purchasing an additional 182,559 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,220,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,373,000 after acquiring an additional 149,620 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,802,000 after acquiring an additional 629,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,326,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

