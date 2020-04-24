Jamie Samath Sells 248 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $125,532.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $666,484.52.

On Thursday, February 13th, Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $513.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $619.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $486.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.35.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

