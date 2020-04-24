Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $7.50 Per Share

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – William Blair reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will earn $7.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.80. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $177.54 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $298.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.52 and its 200 day moving average is $234.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 160.44%. The business had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 890.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

