U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

