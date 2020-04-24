Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,722 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises about 1.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 21.0% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 104,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $52.64 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $266.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

