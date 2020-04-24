FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Infosys in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sen now expects that the technology company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INFY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of INFY opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. Infosys has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $1,601,000. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

