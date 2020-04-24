Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EMCF opened at $21.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. Emclaire Financial has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 17.47%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emclaire Financial stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,994 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Emclaire Financial accounts for 0.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 1.04% of Emclaire Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.