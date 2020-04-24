General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.28.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,613 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in General Mills by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

