Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Goldman Sachs Group now has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Immunomedics traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 441320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

IMMU has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Immunomedics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Immunomedics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Immunomedics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

U.S. Bancorp Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.
U.S. Bancorp Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.
Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,722 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,722 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Infosys Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Infosys Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Emclaire Financial Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet
Emclaire Financial Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet
General Mills, Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
General Mills, Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Immunomedics Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade
Immunomedics Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report