Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Goldman Sachs Group now has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Immunomedics traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 441320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

IMMU has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Immunomedics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Immunomedics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Immunomedics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

