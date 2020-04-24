Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for The Coca-Cola Co Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Coca-Cola in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

KO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,445,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,230,000 after purchasing an additional 408,812 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,481,000 after acquiring an additional 461,544 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

