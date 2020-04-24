Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 302,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $92.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

