Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.92

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.92 and last traded at $52.84, with a volume of 5418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.87.
A number of research firms have recently commented on RDY. TheStreet cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:RDY)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
