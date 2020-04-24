Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.92

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.92 and last traded at $52.84, with a volume of 5418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDY. TheStreet cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

