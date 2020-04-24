Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $222,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 687 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 345.4% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,377 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $1,571,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $120,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total value of $1,893,319.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,029 shares of company stock valued at $27,251,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.35.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $322.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 175.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.49 and a 200-day moving average of $227.92. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.63 and a 52 week high of $329.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

