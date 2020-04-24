Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $178,000 Stock Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

TD stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

