American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,059 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

AFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of AFIN opened at $6.47 on Friday. American Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $688.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.86%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

